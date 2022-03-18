VAULT Market Capitalization Tops $1.13 Million (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded 82.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar. VAULT has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $1,538.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can now be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00004965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00045456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,918.79 or 0.07000340 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,803.78 or 1.00260984 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00034455 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,385 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

