Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.76

Shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.76 and traded as high as C$16.37. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$16.37, with a volume of 225 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on VCM. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Vecima Networks in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Vecima Networks in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$377.75 million and a P/E ratio of 64.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.61%.

Vecima Networks Company Profile (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

