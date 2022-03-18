Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.76

Shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.76 and traded as high as C$16.37. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$16.37, with a volume of 225 shares traded.
A number of research firms have commented on VCM. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Vecima Networks in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Vecima Networks in a report on Friday, February 11th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$377.75 million and a P/E ratio of 64.45.
Vecima Networks Company Profile (TSE:VCM)
Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.