Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) & Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Critical Analysis

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL – Get Rating) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Vedanta has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fission Uranium has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vedanta and Fission Uranium’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vedanta $11.91 billion 1.29 $1.54 billion $2.72 6.07 Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$6.72 million ($0.02) -39.23

Vedanta has higher revenue and earnings than Fission Uranium. Fission Uranium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vedanta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vedanta and Fission Uranium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vedanta 17.13% 48.89% 20.81% Fission Uranium N/A -2.47% -2.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Vedanta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.9% of Vedanta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vedanta and Fission Uranium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vedanta 0 0 0 0 N/A Fission Uranium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fission Uranium has a consensus target price of $1.60, suggesting a potential upside of 103.95%. Given Fission Uranium’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than Vedanta.

Summary

Vedanta beats Fission Uranium on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vedanta (Get Rating)

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants. The Aluminum segment comprises refinery and a captive power plant at Lanjigarh and a smelter, a thermal coal based captive power facility at Jharsuguda both situated in the State of Odisha in India. The Iron Ore segment explores, mines, and processes iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke. The Power segment consists 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility at Jharsuguda in the State of Odisha in Eastern India. The Oil and Gas segment involves in the exploration and development and production of oil and gas. The company was founded by Dwarka Prasad Agarwal on June 25, 1965 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About Fission Uranium (Get Rating)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

