Velas Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $493.67 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,275,690,092 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

