Velo (VELO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $389,920.00

Velo (VELO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Velo has a market cap of $36.65 million and $389,920.00 worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velo has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Velo coin can currently be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00045104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,810.96 or 0.06907975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,648.37 or 0.99893904 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 69.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00033755 BTC.

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 947,050,097 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Velo is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

