Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.34.

VTR opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average is $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventas will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Ventas by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

