VEON Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 17,667 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,212% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,347 call options.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VEON in a report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.87.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in VEON in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,156,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VEON by 12.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321,205 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of VEON by 87.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of VEON by 79.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,421,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of VEON by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 20,126,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,876 shares during the last quarter. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
