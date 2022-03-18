Verge (XVG) Trading Down 2.5% This Week

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $152.88 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.97 or 0.00267965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00014595 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001339 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,500,358,488 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

