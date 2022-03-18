VeriCoin (VRC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.00

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $450,847.17 and $8.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,563.47 or 1.00047117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00067639 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00020959 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001799 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00015764 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,749,520 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.