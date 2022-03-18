Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 231,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 22,561,988 shares.The stock last traded at $52.21 and had previously closed at $52.36.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.01. The company has a market capitalization of $217.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

