Vernon Dai-Chung Yu Sells 7,593 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Stock

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total transaction of C$430,826.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,576,293.50.

Vernon Dai-Chung Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enbridge alerts:

On Friday, February 25th, Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 3,300 shares of Enbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total transaction of C$177,738.00.

TSE:ENB traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$56.46. The stock had a trading volume of 17,025,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,669,583. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of C$44.62 and a 1-year high of C$57.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.62. The company has a market cap of C$114.37 billion and a PE ratio of 19.69.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.08.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.