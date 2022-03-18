Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several analysts recently commented on VTNR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth about $137,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTNR opened at $8.83 on Friday. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.83 million, a P/E ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

