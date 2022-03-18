Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Down 4.1%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.46 and last traded at $8.47. Approximately 68,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,704,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

VTNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 91.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

