Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) will post $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. Vertiv reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year sales of $5.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRT. Citigroup began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

In related news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $65,187,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,273,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,611 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,295,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vertiv by 1,258.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 859,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,458,000 after purchasing an additional 796,053 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

