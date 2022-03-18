Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) VP Patrick R. Johnson Purchases 15,000 Shares

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) VP Patrick R. Johnson bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,413,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,351,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 18,982 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

