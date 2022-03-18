Verus Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 1,815.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,222,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159,005 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 8.9% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $67,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

BNDX stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

