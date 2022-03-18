Verus Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises about 0.2% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,944,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after purchasing an additional 369,814 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 30,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 26,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D stock opened at $82.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.13.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

