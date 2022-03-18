Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $28.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 3.8% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $28,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

DVY opened at $126.52 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.24 and a twelve month high of $128.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.80.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

