Verus Financial Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,626,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 13.2% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $99,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 518,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU opened at $57.22 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $65.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.