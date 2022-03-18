Verus Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.5% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $26,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 313.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,446,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,646 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 195,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $580,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 26,091 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.92 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.958 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

