Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 3,378 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. CarMax comprises 0.2% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of CarMax by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMX stock opened at $103.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.39 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.86 and its 200 day moving average is $127.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citic Securities started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.18.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

