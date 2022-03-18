Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 875 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 258,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.95% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $43,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 61.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,176.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $154.77 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $136.38 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.91.

