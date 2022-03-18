Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.00.

VWDRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

