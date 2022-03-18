Vimeo (VMEO) and Its Peers Financial Comparison

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) is one of 108 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Vimeo to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vimeo and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $391.68 million -$52.30 million -37.79 Vimeo Competitors $7.99 billion $2.10 billion 62.61

Vimeo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vimeo. Vimeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vimeo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo -13.47% -12.64% -7.78% Vimeo Competitors -8.59% -16.02% -2.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vimeo and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 4 4 0 2.50 Vimeo Competitors 1044 4327 9128 294 2.59

Vimeo presently has a consensus target price of $22.43, suggesting a potential upside of 79.86%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 35.39%. Given Vimeo’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vimeo is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Vimeo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vimeo competitors beat Vimeo on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Vimeo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc. owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos. In addition, the company offers professional video hosting solutions for small businesses. It provides solutions for creative professionals, small businesses, enterprises, education sector, fitness centers, and faith teams. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York. Vimeo, Inc.(NasdaqGS:VMEO) operates independently of IAC/InterActiveCorp as of May 24, 2021.

