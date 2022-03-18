VIMworld (VEED) Price Up 4% This Week

VIMworld (VEED) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $15.04 million and approximately $15,401.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIMworld has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001905 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00045688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

