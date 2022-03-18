Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Down 6.3%

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.75. Approximately 1,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 63,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of -1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,926,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,318,000 after buying an additional 17,375 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 36.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,608,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,996,000 after purchasing an additional 698,781 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,057,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 38,683 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 53.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 349,329 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP boosted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 149,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the period. 20.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

