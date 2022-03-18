Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target Cut to $375.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $236.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.31 and a 200 day moving average of $289.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.57. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $203.76 and a twelve month high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 21.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 38.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.