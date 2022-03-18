Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Director Sells $234,987.16 in Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:V traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.11. 14,439,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,936,462. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.83. The firm has a market cap of $419.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $2,740,577,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,047,495,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Visa by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

