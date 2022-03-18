Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Whittier Trust Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,305 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.5% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $94,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V stock opened at $213.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.85. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $408.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

