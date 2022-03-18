Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.4% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $213.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.83. The stock has a market cap of $408.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

