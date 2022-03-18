Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTYGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,403.75 ($18.25).

VTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.25) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.12) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,260 ($16.38) to GBX 1,200 ($15.60) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.29) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

VTY opened at GBX 1,046.50 ($13.61) on Friday. Vistry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 882 ($11.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,351 ($17.57). The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 9.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,030.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,122.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $20.00. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

