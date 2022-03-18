Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) CEO Martin F. Roper Purchases 50,000 Shares

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) CEO Martin F. Roper purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $422,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vita Coco stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 678,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,121. Vita Coco Company Inc has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that Vita Coco Company Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,449,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,289,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

