Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.10 Million

Analysts predict that Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $93.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.40 million and the highest is $93.80 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full-year sales of $443.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $442.80 million to $445.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $501.45 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $502.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vita Coco.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

A number of research firms have issued reports on COCO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

In other news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COCO. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $8,715,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $1,149,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $1,416,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COCO stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.69.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

