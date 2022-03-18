VITE (VITE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.19 Million

VITE (VITE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VITE has traded 8% higher against the dollar. VITE has a total market capitalization of $22.43 million and approximately $8.19 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00051045 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 502,657,488 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

