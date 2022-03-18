Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Stock Price Up 7%

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 2,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 407,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

VVNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.