VNUE (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. VNUE shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 846,297 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

Get VNUE alerts:

VNUE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VNUE)

VNUE, Inc engages in the provision of music technology. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, bars, and other stakeholders in music. The company was founded by Matthew Carona and Louis Mann in August 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VNUE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNUE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.