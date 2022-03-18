Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Vonovia (ETR:VNAGet Rating) received a €69.00 ($75.82) price target from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VNA. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.90 ($75.71) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($71.43) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($64.84) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €63.07 ($69.31).

Shares of Vonovia stock traded up €0.88 ($0.97) during trading on Friday, hitting €47.32 ($52.00). 2,534,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.39. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €42.43 ($46.63) and a twelve month high of €60.96 ($66.99). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €50.53.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

