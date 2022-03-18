Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €62.00 by UBS Group

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Vonovia (ETR:VNAGet Rating) has been assigned a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.02% from the company’s current price.

VNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($75.82) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($58.24) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($73.63) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.90 ($75.71) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €63.07 ($69.31).

Shares of VNA traded up €0.88 ($0.97) during trading on Friday, reaching €47.32 ($52.00). 2,534,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €42.43 ($46.63) and a twelve month high of €60.96 ($66.99). The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion and a PE ratio of 5.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of €50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57.

About Vonovia (Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.