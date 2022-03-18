Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €62.00 by UBS Group

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.02% from the company’s current price.

VNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($75.82) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($58.24) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($73.63) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.90 ($75.71) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €63.07 ($69.31).

Shares of VNA traded up €0.88 ($0.97) during trading on Friday, reaching €47.32 ($52.00). 2,534,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €42.43 ($46.63) and a twelve month high of €60.96 ($66.99). The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion and a PE ratio of 5.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of €50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

