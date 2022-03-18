VSE’s (VSEC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Friday, March 11th, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VSEC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. upped their target price on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $581.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average is $52.79. VSE has a 1 year low of $36.66 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $210.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.11 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that VSE will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VSE by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 177,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VSE by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in VSE by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in VSE by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 32,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of VSE by 30.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

