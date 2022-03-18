Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) & ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ) Critical Comparison

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) and ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of Vyant Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Vyant Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of ACI Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vyant Bio and ACI Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vyant Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 ACI Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vyant Bio presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 280.95%. Given Vyant Bio’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vyant Bio is more favorable than ACI Global.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vyant Bio and ACI Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vyant Bio $5.75 million 5.29 -$8.00 million N/A N/A ACI Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ACI Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vyant Bio.

Risk and Volatility

Vyant Bio has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACI Global has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vyant Bio and ACI Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vyant Bio -200.79% -28.50% -25.27% ACI Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ACI Global beats Vyant Bio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vyant Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vyant Bio, Inc. is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities. It leveraging these modalities, the company is able to capitalize on repurposed and novel compounds and then partner with others to further develop and commercialize valuable therapeutics and new treatments for patients. It operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. Vyant Bio was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Cherry Hill, NJ.

ACI Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACI Global Corp.’s drug candidates are proprietary synthetic and natural peptides (small proteins). Antecedents for these compounds occur in nature as part of the immune system of animals, insects and plants. Generally, the peptides bind to and kill harmful microorganisms and cancer cells. P113D, the Company’s product candidate for cystic fibrosis, has been awarded Orphan Drug designation by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company’s peptide technology can also be used to prevent serious damage to crops caused by fungal and bacterial diseases.

