W Howard Morris Purchases 435 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Stock

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) Director W Howard Morris purchased 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:VRTS traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $238.51. The stock had a trading volume of 101,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,613. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.57. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.76 and a 1 year high of $338.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.36.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 36.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 38.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 23.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $890,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

