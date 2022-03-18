Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €150.00 by Berenberg Bank

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) received a €150.00 ($164.84) target price from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($180.22) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €173.00 ($190.11) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($208.79) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($208.79) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €162.82 ($178.92).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock traded up €1.00 ($1.10) during trading on Friday, hitting €149.75 ($164.56). 105,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €133.99 and its 200 day moving average price is €145.14. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €107.75 ($118.41) and a 12-month high of €174.75 ($192.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

