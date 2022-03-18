WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Trading Down 3.3%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) shares were down 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.55. Approximately 2,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 300,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WKME shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WalkMe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get WalkMe alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 50.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in WalkMe by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.