Wanchain (WAN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.97 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $92.23 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.24 or 0.00206475 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000975 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00027307 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.99 or 0.00380634 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00057759 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007901 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.