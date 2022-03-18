Warburg Research Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €47.70 Price Target

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPEGet Rating) has been given a €47.70 ($52.42) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 83.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €47.74 ($52.47).

FRA FPE remained flat at $€26.00 ($28.57) during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,903 shares. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($41.10) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($49.23). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €30.81.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

