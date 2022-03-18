Warburg Research Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €67.00 Price Target

Vonovia (ETR:VNAGet Rating) has been assigned a €67.00 ($73.63) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($75.82) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.90 ($75.71) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €63.07 ($69.31).

Vonovia stock traded up €0.88 ($0.97) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €47.32 ($52.00). 2,534,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €42.43 ($46.63) and a fifty-two week high of €60.96 ($66.99). The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €50.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

