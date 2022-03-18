Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $54.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WRBY. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. Warby Parker has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.17.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $144,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,733,076 shares of company stock worth $93,594,978 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at $4,072,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at $264,771,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at $3,036,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at about $987,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

