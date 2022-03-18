Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $27.87 on Friday. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.17.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $144,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 75,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,310,868.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,733,076 shares of company stock valued at $93,594,978 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $264,771,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,036,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,563,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,797,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

