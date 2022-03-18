Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Loop Capital

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Loop Capital from $52.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.12% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.
Warby Parker stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17. Warby Parker has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $60.30.
In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 75,677 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,310,868.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,733,076 shares of company stock worth $93,594,978 over the last 90 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at approximately $511,303,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,091,000 after buying an additional 5,250,941 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,771,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,466,000 after buying an additional 2,795,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth approximately $53,050,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.
