Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 116.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.17. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 75,677 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,310,868.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 2,733,076 shares of company stock valued at $93,594,978 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

